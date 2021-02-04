Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) to “Hold”

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLNE. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.84. 414,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,307. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.