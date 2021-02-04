Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Express (NYSE:EXPR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Express alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Express has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $322.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.59 million. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Express will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Express by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,396 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 261,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Express by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.