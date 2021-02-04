Zacks Investment Research Lowers thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) to Hold

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

TKAMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.26.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

