Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Hold

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

Shares of TD opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,883,000 after buying an additional 372,479 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,259,000 after buying an additional 840,785 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,249,000 after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,996,000 after purchasing an additional 204,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,888,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,140,000 after purchasing an additional 315,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

