Zacks Investment Research Lowers PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) to Sell

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

PDFS stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.08 million, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $183,800.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,467.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

