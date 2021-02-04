Zacks Investment Research Lowers CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $177.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics' lead pipeline candidate CTX001, a CRISPR gene-edited therapy, is being developed for treating sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT) in collaboration with Vertex. If successfully developed, CTX001 can reap huge profits as both diseases have a high unmet medical need. The company’s other pipeline candidates are in early-stage development for various cancer indications. However, in absence of a marketed product, it is solely dependent on Vertex for collaborations revenues, which remains a constant woe. Moreover, its candidates are years away from achieving commercialization. Acute competition is also a worry for CRISPR Therapeutics as some companies are developing gene-edited therapies. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRSP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.13.

CRSP stock opened at $164.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.75.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,250,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $2,845,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,189 shares in the company, valued at $26,919,702.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

