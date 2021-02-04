Zacks Investment Research Lowers CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:CNSP opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.62.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

