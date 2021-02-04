Zacks Investment Research Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $115.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Best Buy have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure in spite of the company reporting better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Management stated that although the company is witnessing increased demand for the products and services at the start of the final quarter, it is still difficult to predict whether these trends will persist, owing to the uncertainty related to the pandemic. Moreover, Best Buy expects gross margin to remain under pressure and anticipates higher SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter. Despite these headwinds, we believe that the company’s supply chain expertise, flexible store operating model and ability to shift quickly to digital bode well. Also, the company remains focused on executing Building the New Blue strategy and harness opportunities.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BBY. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an outperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.60.

Best Buy stock opened at $110.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

