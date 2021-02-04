Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Hold

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WestRock’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings increased year over year despite decline in revenues. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts. WestRock is poised to gain from strong growth in e-commerce activities amid pandemic-induced crisis. The company's consumer packaging business is gaining from fiber-based packaging solutions and significant demand in food, food service and beverage packaging categories. Its corrugated packaging business is poised to benefit from higher demand from distribution, industrial and agricultural customers as the economy gradually recovers. Moreover, the company’s Pandemic Action Plan will aid savings. Furthermore, investment in strategic capital projects will boost EBITDA. However, weak demand in few markets and the impact of the ransomware incident remain concerns.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

