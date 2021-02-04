Zacks Investment Research Downgrades VMware (NYSE:VMW) to Strong Sell

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $117.00 price objective on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VMware shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Margins are anticipated to remain under pressure due to ongoing investments in hybrid cloud and SaaS portfolio expansions. Economic uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak is a major headwind. Nevertheless, VMware is benefiting from the ongoing cloud-based digital transformation and a solid portfolio of solutions. Momentum in VMware Cloud on AWS solution, VCPP, modern applications, EUC and Carbon Black are expected to drive top-line growth. The company’s widening cloud-customer base is driven by an expanding partner base that includes IBM, Microsoft, Google, Oracle and Alibaba. Moreover, solid demand for the Tanzu portfolio is expected to boost the top line in the long haul. Acquisitions like Carbon Black and Pivotal are expected to boost the top line in the long haul.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VMW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $142.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $163.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 143.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in VMware by 17.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,736 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in VMware by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,547 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 219,166 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

