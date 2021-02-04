Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) to Sell

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

SIX stock opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $39.79.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

