Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IAA (NYSE:IAA) to Hold

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

IAA stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. IAA has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

