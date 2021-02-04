Zacks Investment Research Downgrades British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTLCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut British Land to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

