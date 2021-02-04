Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to post $407.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.30 million and the lowest is $394.20 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $374.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.70.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.28. 6,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $69.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 77,759 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 40,861.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 40,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 40,861 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,407,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

