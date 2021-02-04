Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.45 Million

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to post $407.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.30 million and the lowest is $394.20 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $374.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.70.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.28. 6,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $69.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 77,759 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 40,861.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 40,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 40,861 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,407,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.