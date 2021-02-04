Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.27). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LXRX. Gabelli cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 40,535 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXRX opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.09.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

