Zacks: Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.38 Million

Analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to post sales of $115.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.96 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $459.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $456.82 million to $462.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $471.91 million, with estimates ranging from $462.42 million to $481.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INDB. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 714,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 151,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 6.3% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 71.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $76.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

