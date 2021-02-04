Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Busey posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

BUSE opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First Busey by 18.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,122,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 173,242 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 64.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 638,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 250,318 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in First Busey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 434,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 34.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 61,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

