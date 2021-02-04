Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. 924,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,844. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $407.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,747 shares of company stock worth $218,016. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

