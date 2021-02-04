Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.35. The Progressive posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The Progressive’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $86.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $311,094.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,829,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in The Progressive by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 532,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,665,000 after buying an additional 47,012 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in The Progressive by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

