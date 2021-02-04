Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.35. The Progressive posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The Progressive’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $86.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $311,094.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,829,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in The Progressive by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 532,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,665,000 after buying an additional 47,012 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in The Progressive by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.