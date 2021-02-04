Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Reed’s’ earnings. Reed’s reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Reed’s will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reed’s.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 1,213.21%. The company had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reed’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Reed’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

REED stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Reed's

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

