Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $724.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will post sales of $724.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $636.72 million to $810.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,571,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,501,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.93. The company had a trading volume of 537,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,240. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $157.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.