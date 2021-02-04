Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. CubeSmart also posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $35.62 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CubeSmart by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in CubeSmart by 44.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 8.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

