Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to post $2.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $11.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

