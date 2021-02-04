Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to post $2.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $11.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.