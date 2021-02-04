Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Post -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Arvinas posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.08.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Arvinas by 130.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arvinas by 479.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARVN opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

