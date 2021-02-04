Zacks: Analysts Expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QTS Realty Trust.

A number of brokerages have commented on QTS. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Capital One Financial began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $66.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.72 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $72.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,584 shares of company stock worth $3,267,534. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $22,599,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 163.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 216,544 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,947,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,733,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,435,000 after acquiring an additional 190,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $10,756,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

