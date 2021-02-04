Zacks: Analysts Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 418.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,998,000 after buying an additional 1,238,485 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 957,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 645,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 95,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 399,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 244,985 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 476,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,932. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

