Zacks: Analysts Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report sales of $2.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $630,000.00 to $3.52 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $1.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $4.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $6.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.83 million, with estimates ranging from $1.08 million to $20.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta bought 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $40,990.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,130.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 179.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 148.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 12.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. 5,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,188. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $441.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

