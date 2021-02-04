Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 45.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $209.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

