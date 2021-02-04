Zacks: Analysts Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.95. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

BLDR traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,307. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,356 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,038,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,329,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,988,000 after purchasing an additional 126,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,266,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,485,000 after purchasing an additional 240,484 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

