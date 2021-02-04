Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Post $1.43 EPS

Analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.50. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 412,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $57.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

