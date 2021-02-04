Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for UGI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. UGI reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UGI will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 821,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in UGI by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

