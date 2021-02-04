Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,238. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $95,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172,854 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 50.2% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:THS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.78. 574,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,146. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

