Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Post -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.58). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

