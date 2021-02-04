Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Loop Industries posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright cut Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOOP traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.89 million, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.19. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

