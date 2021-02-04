Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will report sales of $133.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the highest is $134.60 million. Avalara reported sales of $107.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $489.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.80 million to $490.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $620.71 million, with estimates ranging from $614.50 million to $627.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Avalara from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.25. 605,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,534. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.52 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $184.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.06.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $59,820.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,238.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $4,513,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 841,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,591,789.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,892 shares of company stock worth $46,567,948 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,377,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $53,488,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Avalara by 966.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 387,080 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,665,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

