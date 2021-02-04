Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

AEM opened at $69.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.