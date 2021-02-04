Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Short Interest Down 20.6% in January

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.07. The stock had a trading volume of 120,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $345,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,479,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,462 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,100,000 after purchasing an additional 298,649 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,334,000 after purchasing an additional 80,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,294,000 after purchasing an additional 180,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,553 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

