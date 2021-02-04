Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Trading 4.5% Higher

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 1,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

