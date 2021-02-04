YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Trading Up 5.8%

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 1,109,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,113,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $298.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YRC Worldwide news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of YRC Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of YRC Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $57,500.00. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

