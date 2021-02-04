YIELD App (YLD) Trading 40.6% Higher Over Last Week

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One YIELD App token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a total market cap of $9.49 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00063920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.41 or 0.01214321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00049229 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00041382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.91 or 0.04578687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00020189 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

