Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YEXT. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.61.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Yext has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $174,500.00. Also, Director Michael Walrath sold 234,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $4,032,548.52. Over the last three months, insiders sold 469,439 shares of company stock worth $7,911,078. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,528,000 after buying an additional 1,058,394 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter valued at $14,805,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 415.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 230,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 185,472 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Yext by 115.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 153,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 555.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 76,768 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

