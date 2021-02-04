Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $174,500.00.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, January 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $168,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $167,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $166,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $162,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 21,965 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $373,405.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $159,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $191,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $187,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,394 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,805,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 230,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 185,472 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Yext by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 153,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 555.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76,768 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.