Ycash Trading Up 17% Over Last 7 Days (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $77,915.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ycash has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00250160 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00097737 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00029386 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,777,944 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ycash

Ycash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

