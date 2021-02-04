XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. XpresSpa Group has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.
XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 258.04% and a negative return on equity of 384.80%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.
XpresSpa Group Company Profile
XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.