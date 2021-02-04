XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. XpresSpa Group has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 258.04% and a negative return on equity of 384.80%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in XpresSpa Group by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 69,949 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 1,054.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

