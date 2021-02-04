Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,784,600 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 8,222,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XIACF opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Xiaomi has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.

XIACF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Xiaomi from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

