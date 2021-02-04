Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cross Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. Xerox has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $38.69.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xerox news, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,467,000. Icahn Carl C lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,466,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $515,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,940 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,376,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,654,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,936 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

