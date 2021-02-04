Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Shares Up 6.4%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.66. 811,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 550,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 20.37%.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

