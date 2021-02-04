XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

NYSE:XFLT opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.