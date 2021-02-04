WVS Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

WVS Financial has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

WVFC opened at $15.15 on Thursday. WVS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.72.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. WVS Financial had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

