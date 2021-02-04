WT Wealth Management Buys 2,464 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $274.17 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.00 and a 200 day moving average of $274.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

